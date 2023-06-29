Let us prioritise education – Volta Chief Imam to Muslim community

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jun 29, GNA – Alhaji Alpha Anas Hamidu, Volta Regional Chief Imam has asked Muslims to seek education to be able to improve their lives.

He said the Islamic Community needed to fend off the tag of violence and extremism being forced upon its reputation, and that it was important for all to prioritise education.

Mr Anas Hamidu made the call, when he led prayers for this year’s Eid Mubarak, the feast of sacrifice in Ho.

He said the community must ensure that all particularly the youth, considered education, and that those who did not possess the faculties for formal education should be made to take up some trades for competence and livelihood enhancement.

The Chief Imam asked all Muslims to continue to live in peace and unity to be able to develop.

“Islam is not a religion of violence, terrorists, and every social vices. Islam is for peace so; we should all live in peace. We should try and live in peace. Without peace there is no unity and development. we should be as united as possible to live in peace,” he said.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive said the celebration resonates with the Christian teachings about sacrifice as both religions shared a common ancestor, Abraham.

He presented a ram on behalf of the government to the community, asking to pray for the nation and its leadership.

The MCE asked the community to uphold the faith and remain united, saying, “with unity ho will be better.”

The community is expected to feast heavily tomorrow as they climax the celebration.

There was a presentation from the National Democratic Congress leadership, who pledged to continue to support the community.

