Book entitled “Audacious Prayer” launched in Accra

Accra, June 29, GNA – The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned Global Evangelist has launched a book entitled: “Audacious prayer” with a call on Christian leaders of African descent to make time to read it for knowledge that will enhance their spiritual lives.

The 270-page book, authored by Reverend Dr Albert B.K Appiah is on the need for the world at large to pray for God’s intervention for humanity.

The Reverend Dr Tetteh, said Ghana was blessed to have a person like Dr Appiah to write a book on prayer and spiritual life for the country and beyond.

He eulogized the Author who was not only a husband, but also a Father who had been a mentor to many globally, indicating that Amazon had acknowledged the book as a most sought after one for this generation and succeeding ones.

Rev. Dr. Appiah on his part gave a detailed background of the book that he had dedicated to his wife and children for their support in his Ministry and hoped the book would enrich the spiritual lives of Ghanaians and all Christians globally.

The launch was attended by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Royal House Chapel, Reverend Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God.

Others were; Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, President of Apostolic Church, Dr Alex Ofosu, Former General Secretary of Apostolic Church and renowned Ghanaian award winning Scientist, Professor Thomas Owusu Mensah.

GNA

