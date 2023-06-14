LEKMA to demolish illegal structures in the way of road projects  

Accra, June 14, GNA – The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) has served eviction notice to illegal structure owners along some local major roads to make way for ongoing construction.

The assembly has asked the owners to remove their structures by the close of this month or have the structures demolished.

According to the assembly, the structures, most of which are shipping containers and wooden kiosks were in the way of the contractor.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Tsuibleoo last stop in Teshie and its environs where road construction works were on course, revealed that while some of the encroachers had voluntarily removed the structures, others were yet to do so.

Mr Mordecai Quarshie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LEKMA, told the GNA that the assembly would not only demolish structures that are not removed after the deadline but surcharge their owners for the exercise.

He said the assembly was reconstructing four major roads in the municipality, hence the need to remove all illegal structures along the designated roads.

The roads earmarked for reconstruction are the Adjorman – LEKMA, Adjorman – First Junction, Mamfe Junction – Yoomo Specs, and the Teshie Mobil – Tsuibleoo Last Stop stretch.

Currently, work on the Adjorman-LEKMA and the Adjorman – First Junction stretch has commenced.

The assembly started work on the Adjorman-LEKMA stretch, a few days to a planned demonstration by some resident groups and drivers to protest the terrible nature of roads in the municipality.

While some believe the planned demonstration forced the assembly to start the reconstruction work, the assembly holds a different opinion.

The MCE said plans were underway to reconstruct the four major roads before moving to other roads in the municipality.

He explained that the assembly was faced with some financial difficulties which resulted in the late start of the project.

He said the assembly, after receiving a petition from the demonstrators, assured them of completing the project in the shortest possible time.

He noted that the eviction notices serviced the encroachers were part of efforts that would ensure the quick completion of the projects.

