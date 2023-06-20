KAIPTC, ECOWAS strengthen partnership

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, June 20, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre (KAIPTC) has paid a visit to the ECOWAS Commission to strengthen their existing partnerships and foster collaboration in ensuring peace and security in the West African sub-region.

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of KAIPTC, and other members of the Executive Management Committee of the Centre paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Dr Abdel Musah – Fatau, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

The visit to Nigeria forms part of the strategic efforts of KAIPTC to foster collaborations with critical partners, including the ECOWAS Commission.

It afforded the Centre the opportunity to officially introduce Maj Gen Gyane as the new Commandant of the Centre to key partners, after his assumption of office in November 2022.

The delegation, led by Maj Gen Gyane, discussed issues arising from the existing Memorandum of Understanding between KAIPTC and ECOWAS, the Training Needs Assessment (TNA) undertaken by KAIPTC to ascertain the training needs of ECOWAS, relevant research on mediation, violent extremism and how to work towards the prevention of spillover of terrorism from the Sahel.

Maj Gen Gyane said as a Centre of excellence in the sub-region, KAIPTC had over the years collaborated with ECOWAS in ensuring peace and security.

Dr Musah-Fatau emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation to address transnational organised crime and violent extremism in member countries’ border areas to provide an enabling environment for development in member states of ECOWAS.

The parties assured each other of mutual support and enhanced partnership to address issues of mutual interest on peace and security in the sub-region.

