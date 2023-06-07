Justice Dotse made the nation safer and more secure – Chief Justice Designate

By Joyce Danso/ Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 7, GNA – Chief Justice Designate, Justice Getrude Torkonoo, says Justice Victor Jones Mawulom Dotse, the Acting Chief Justice, made the nation safer and more secure.

“Justice Dotse pursued the cause of justice and expanded freedom and helped to build the country’s current democracy,” she said.

The Chief Justice designate was speaking at a valedictory ceremony for Justice Dotse, who turns 70 years in two days, the mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court Judges.

“You absolutely deserve this rest even though I know you will be too restless to enjoy it fully,” she added.

She commended Justice Dotse for the service to the nation and the Judicial Service and for the example he was leaving with the Service.

She said the philanthropy experienced by Justice Dotse’s communities, the passion for service that “we have enjoyed in the Judiciary through the never ending list of Councils and Committees that he served on, and the fearless quest for ‘substantial justice’ that rises out of the pages of the innumerable rulings and judgments that he had authored.”

The Chief Justice Designate said all these speak volumes of his courageous response to irritations of life such as oppression of orphans, deprivation of vulnerable women, the looting of state coffers and abuse of public office.

She said as a jurist, Justice Dotse never failed to demand and apply what was not only legally correct, but what would produce a just outcome, and a level playing field for all, high and low, rich and poor.

“For this, we celebrate you sir, and thank you for your intellectual leadership,” she added.

Justice Dotse, who was emotional, expressed gratitude to his family, especially his parents for their support in training him.

He attributed his success in life to his elder brother, who served as a guide to him, throughout his journey of life.

He also expressed gratitude to the former Chief Justice, who he described as a friend for the confidence reposed in him, while in active service.

He thanked all his colleague Justices for cordially working with him throughout his time at the Supreme Court.

Justice Dotse appealed to city planning agencies to take a second look at the springing up of high buildings at Cantonment, in relation to security of public officers’ buildings.

He called on the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service to sentitise road users and introduce on the spot fines to ensure discipline on the roads.

He said since the motorbikes and tricycles had come to stay, city authorities must ensure that they did not use major roads.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General, commended Justice Dotse for his fairness in dealing with matters.

He described Justice Dotse as a dawn to earth person, adding his retirement from the bench marked a new beginning in his life.

“Your extreme sense of humanity, kindness and compassion in the adjudication of cases qualifies you, in my respectful opinion, for the accolade ‘A Judge’s Judge, a lawyer’s Judge, and a litigant’s Judge all rolled into one,” he said.

Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG, described Justice Dotse as a “father for all” and commended him for his immersed role in finding solutions to their strike a couple of weeks ago.

GNA

