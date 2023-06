JERUSALEM, June 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government will resume the advancement of the contested plan to overhaul the judiciary system as early as this week.

Speaking at the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said his government will take “practical steps” to reform the justice system in a “responsible and measured manner.”

His announcement came after the negotiations with opposition parties collapsed on Thursday.

