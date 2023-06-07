Sherigu youth and Fulani disturbances: eight juveniles granted bail

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, June 7, GNA – A Bolgatanga Circuit Court has granted bail to eight juveniles who were part of the suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances involving some youth of Sherigu in the Bolgatanga Municipal, Upper East Region and some Fulanis.

A total of 61 suspects were on Sunday June 4, 2023, arrested in a swoop conducted in the area by security operatives for allegedly carrying out various attacks against the Fulani settlements in the area, the police and threats to the life of the Sherigu Chief.

The youth were alleged to have besieged the settlement of the Fulani, attacked them, burnt their dwellings and killed some of their animals, displacing about 170 people.

The young people were also alleged to have attacked the police by pelting stones and causing damage to their vehicle, after the police had earlier arrested six youth for allegedly leading the attack on the Fulani people.

They were therefore charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely causing unlawful damage and rioting with weapons.

The youth had earlier blamed the Fulani people for recent armed robbery cases in the community and highway robberies in the area.

The court presided over by Mr Sumaila Mbache Ahmadu, however, granted bail to eight suspects to a sum of GH₵10,000.00 with two sureties each while the rest were remanded into prison custody.

The Judge in granting the bail indicated that the eight suspects were juveniles (minors) who were not qualified to be in prison custody as it was meant only for adults.

The suspects are to reappear on June 19, 2023.

Earlier, prosecution led by Chief Superintendent Rueben Dugah, revealed that the suspects were youth and residents of Sherigu who about two weeks ago, attacked Fulani settlements, burnt their dwellings and killed their animals, thereby displacing 170 of them who were currently being camped at the Bolgatanga Sports stadium.

Prosecution said on June 4, 2023, at about 1000 hours, the Upper East Regional Police Command received information that the youth of Sherigu had planned to attack the Fulani settlements again and to kill the Sherigu Chief and his sons for being behind the presence of the Fulani people in their community.

Based on the information, the police were able to locate the ringleader’s house and arrested six suspects.

Prosecution said however, before the police could proceed to make further arrests, the youth had mobilized, blocked the roads at two different sections and launched an attack on the police by pelting stones and succeeded in causing damage to their vehicle which was being used by the Defense Officer of the Intelligence Unit of the Military.

The prosecution said the police maneuvered and conveyed the six suspects to the Regional Police headquarters in Bolgatanga while a reinforcement team was mobilised to proceed back to Sherigu to restore calm.

However, prosecution said before the team could proceed, the Sherigu youth had moved to Bolgatanga Police Station and attacked the police with stones, causing extensive damage to the glass windows and doors to both the Bolgatanga Station and the Regional MTTD Office, before the police were able to disperse them.

It said information was later gathered that the youth had mobilised again to attack the Sherigu Chief and had blocked roads to prevent access to security and following the third attack, the police proceeded and arrested the 61 suspects for their involvement in various attacks.

It said the police were yet to commence investigation and prayed the court to remand all accused into prison custody.

But the council for the accused pleaded that they were minors among the suspects and prayed the court to grant them bail.

GNA

