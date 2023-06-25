Green Ghana Project: 75% of trees planted at Senya last year survived  

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), June 25, GNA – More than 75% of the trees planted in 2022 by Compassion Ghana as part of the government’s ‘Green Ghana’ project at Senya in the Awutu Senya West District has survived.

Mr Nicholas Afful, Project Director Pentecost Child and Youth Development Centre, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said 2000 seedlings, including acacia, moringa, royal palm and coconut seedlings, were planted in schools, churches, communities and individual homes.

The exercise was carried out by Pentecost Child and Youth Development Centre in collaboration with Compassion Ghana

He said despite the challenge of rain patterns in the year 2022, and the invasion of sheep and goats in the communities that destroyed some plants, the chunk of the project was successful through persistent monitoring.

He lauded the initiative, saying that the project if done consistently and monitored in Ghana could reduce the impact of climate change because of the loss of trees.

“The project is a very good one that will help improve Ghana’s climate mitigation plan in the next few years if we all should join hands and support the government in this course. The loss of trees as a result of deforestation in the last few years could be reclaimed if we all support it.”

The government launched the ‘Green Ghana’ project in 2021, as a reforestation and afforestation plan to save the country’s lost forests and mitigate climate change.

This year, the organisation joined the exercise planning of more than 3000 tree seedlings with a promise to continue to monitor the trees to maturity.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, in a report to parliament, said, 80% of the trees planted in 2021 survived compared to 72% in 2022.

According to him, the ministry planted seven million trees in 2021 compared to a target of five million, whiles it planted 24 million in 2022 compared to a target of 20 million.

GNA

