Education Minister praises media for promotion of quality education 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi June 25, GNA – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has praised the media for its continuous support of the development and promotion of quality education in the country.

He said the media had played a critical role in the dissemination of information on the various government policies and interventions on education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of the free senior high school policy, where the government had to take drastic decisions to promote and sustain the country’s education system.

Addressing the media excellence awards organized by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Kumasi, Mr Adutwum said the media had played a significant role in the success stories of the free senior high school policy.

About 20 individuals and organizations received honorary awards for their various roles and contribution to the promotion and development of journalism practice in the Ashanti region.

Mr Adutwum said the country was now on course in transforming its educational system focusing on science, technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) to help unearth the creativity and talents of the youth in the fields of engineering.

The minister said there was a need to empower the younger generation with creative minds and skills that would help them to transform the country in all fields.

He said STEM education was the way to go to develop relevant skills and expertise that would help create employment and Job opportunities for the people.

He called on the media to continue to educate the youth to embrace and accept science and technical education, which was being vigorously promoted by the government to help transform the country and create employment.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of GJA, said there was a need to recognize professionalism and hard work.

He said the GJA had instituted a journalists’ support fund with the aim of raising about two million Ghana cedis to support journalists in the country.

Mr Dwumfour said the watchdog role of the media had helped safeguard the country in many fields, adding that, the media would continue to be the fulcrum around which the country’s development revolved.

Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission, said the role of the media in national development was very significant and must be recognized as such.

He stressed the need for truth, fairness, honesty and accuracy in media reportage and said any journalist, who sacrificed these attributes, would lose credibility in the eyes of the public.

Mr Samuel Pyne, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Mayor of Kumasi, stressed the need for the media to do self-introspection and analyse carefully its role in the country’s development process.

He said the media involvement in the development of the country was crucial and called on the media to strengthen its role in the development agenda.

Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, Nkwantakesehene, who chaired the event, stressed the need to recognize the works of journalists while they were still alive.

He said journalists played an important role in society and there was a need to recognize and honour those who discharged their duties well.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

