Ghanaians must protect gains made under constitutional rule – NCCE Director

Accra, June 1, GNA – Mr Awudu Dramani Sam, the Western North Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to help protect the gains made under the 1992 Constitution.

He said Ghana had made giant strides in sustaining her constitutional rule for 30 years and “for that matter it has earned her the enviable reputation as the beacon of democracy in Africa.”

Mr Sam gave the advice in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency after the Western North Regional Office of the NCCE had engaged the security services in the area to celebrate the 30 years of Constitutional Democracy in Ghana.

It was on the theme: “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance,” which brought together personnel of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Immigration Service.

He highlighted the periodic elections and the peaceful transfer of power as some of the achievements while emphasising the proliferation of the media and their attendant surveillance and informative roles as cogent reasons for the protection of the Constitution.

Mr Sam urged the security services to be professional in their dealings with citizens since “you are at their service.”

“You need to be circumspect before, during and after elections to foster peace in the region to enhance the democratic gains of the country.”

He commended them for their collaboration and dedication to the course of the Commission and urged them to help make Ghana a better place for all.

He also called on all citizens to uphold the Constitution.

