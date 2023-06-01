Let’s recognise ourselves as ECOWAS citizens to enhance trade

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, June 01, GNA – Mr Baba Gana Wakil, Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Ghana, has admonished citizens of ECOWAS member states to see themselves as citizens of ECOWAS.

He said that would help to deepen cooperation and trade in the subregion and curb conflict and unrest.

“We should consider ourselves as citizens of ECOWAS just as we do for our respective countries to facilitate and strengthen the spirit of cooperation among us as a regional bloc,” he said.

Mr Wakil said this when he addressed participants at an inter-schools’ debate commemorating the 48th anniversary of EOWAS.

The debate was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the ECOWAS Ghana National Office for six schools.

The schools are Action Secondary Technical School, Accra Wesley Girls’ High School, Christian Methodist Senior High School, Odorgono Senior High School, Preset Pacesetters Senior High School, and O’Reilly Senior High School.

Mr Wakil said the event was very significant to module the future of ECOWAS through the youth.

He said the Community’s quest for an integrated West Africa lay with a well-informed and empowered youth.

He, therefore, urged the youth to be involved in the activities of the Organisation and learn more about it.

Mr Clenard Ramses, Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said ECOWAS had laid foundation for a prosperous Africa through the promotion of free trade and investments.

He said the future of ECOWAS was bright with the involvement and empowerment of the youth, who would be taking the reign of leadership in future.

At the end of the debate, Accra Wesley Girls’ High School had 83.5 per cent points when they competed against Action Secondary Technical School. Which had 66.66 per cent in the first round; followed by Odorgono Senior High School having had 68.5 per cent points against Christian Methodist Senior High School’s 68.3 per cent points in the second round.

O’Reilly Senior High School had 83.3 per cent points against Christian Methodist Senior High School with 68.3 per cent points in the last round.

The schools with the higher points in each round, thus, Accra Wesley Girls’ High School, Odorgono Senior High School, and O’Reilly Senior High School took home GHS 2,000, whereas the others had GHS 1,500 each.

The schools were also presented with citations and ECOWAS booklets.

GNA

