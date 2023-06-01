STI: CSIR holds workshop on national monitoring, evaluation of framework

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 01, GNA – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Science and Technology Policy Research Institute (CSIR-STEPRI) has organised a workshop to inform its Consultative Group (CG) on the state of the country’s National Monitoring and Evaluation framework on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

The workshop was to present to the Consultative Group members the final state of the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework and provide a platform for them to make input into the framework.

This was after a capacity building and training was held across the country.

The Director of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI-MESTI), Mr. Kwamena Quaison, stated that the SIDA-UNESCO funded project, which began in 2021 under the theme: “Strengthening the STI System for Sustainable Development”, was aimed at building and revitalising the country’s scientific systems, encourage research, support research output, slow brain drain, address gender inequalities amongst a host of other benefits.

The project, he noted, was also implemented in five other African countries.

“Ghana is making efforts to implement projects aimed at enhancing the national capacity for STI application and development. Ghana is one of the countries participating n the Global Pilot Programme launched in July 2019 by the UN Inter-Agency Task Team. The main goal of the programme is the preparation of roadmaps of Science, Technology and Innovation for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

The Monitoring and Evaluation framework, he said, would also help track the progress in strengthening the country’s STI system and other key related instruments such as the National STI policy, Ghana’s STI for SDGs Road map, the medium-term plan, amongst others.

The workshop was also used to deliberate on the expected outcomes after full implementation.

STEPRI is responsible for implementing the SIDA-UNESCO project across policy, governance, research and innovation.

It is to develop a tailor-made monitoring and evaluation framework for Ghana.

