United States Government collaborates with Forestry Commission, EPA to mark Green Ghana Day

By Solomon Gumah

Kushegu (N/R), June 13, GNA – The United States Government has collaborated with the Forestry

Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency to celebrate the Green Ghana Day and promote

community participation in tree planting in the Northern Region.

The durbar, held at Kushegu in the Yendi Municipality on the theme: “Our Forest, Our Health –

Promoting Community Participation to protect Our Forests and Our Health”, was supported by the Feed

the Future Ghana Market Systems and Resilience (MSR) and Policy LINK Activities, both funded by the

United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The long-term objective of the Ghana Green Day celebration was to increase forest cover and

improve ecological balance in the region as well as foster a sense of community ownership and

engagement for active participation in sustainable environmental practices.

Dr Gerald Forkuor, Climate Change Lead at Policy LINK Activity, speaking at the durbar, underscored

the need for stakeholders to support government’s aggressive afforestation programme to restore the

country’s degraded vegetation.

Dr Forkuor emphasised that “It will contribute to the resilience of vulnerable communities by

supplying food in the form of fruits and edible leaves, and when harvested sustainably, it would provide

fuel for community energy needs.”

He said, “The crusade to restore the depleted landscape requires the commitment of all stakeholders

through awareness creation on climate change and community participation.”

Mr Michael Amaniampong Owusu, Market Systems Team Lead, Ghana MSR Activity, said it was part

of efforts to increase forest cover and improve ecological balance in the area as well as foster a sense of

community ownership and engagement for active participation in sustainable environmental practices.

He said, “Throughout the year, the Ghana MSR and Policy LINK Activities will continue sensitisation

and outreach through community durbars to support planting of 10,000 multipurpose trees in the 17

Districts located in four regions of the USAID MSR zone of influence, including Northern, North East,

Upper East and Upper West Regions.”

Mr Owusu said the tree planting exercise would be conducted in phases using acacia, moringa, shea,

and mango seedlings.

Mr Michael Kofi Benni, Manager, Yendi District Forest Services Division, of Forestry Commission

spoke on the interdependent link that existed between forests and health conditions of people,

including the provision and supply of food and necessities.

He said despite the many benefits of tree planting, deforestation still persisted, especially in rural

communities hence the need to intensify awareness creation through community engagements.

Mr Benni said the Yendi District Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission since the

commencement of the Green Ghana Day Project had distributed and facilitated the planting of 464,489

tree species and seedlings.

He said, “In line with the 2023 Green Ghana Day target of 10 million trees, the Yendi District Forest

Services Division is focused to plant an estimated 144,000 seedlings in four reserves and 100,000

seedlings in off reserve areas within the forest district for the period.”

Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, underscored the importance of tree

planting, especially in health and agriculture, and said it would also help boost food production in the

area.

Kushe-Naa Abdulai Osman, Chief of Kushegu community, commended the partners for the durbar

and pledged his support to preserving land and water bodies within his jurisdiction.

GNA

