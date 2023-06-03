Gbi-Wegbe E. P School to benefit from Pencils of Promise project 

By Edward Williams

Gbi-Wegbe (V/R), June 3, GNA – Pencils of Promise (PoP), an education-focused non-profit Organisation, has broken ground for the construction of a 3-Unit classroom block for the Gbi-Wegbe E. P School to improve upon teaching and learning.

The edifice, expected to be completed in months, would accommodate the kindergarten pupils of the school.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise, noted that the community, for about four years now, wrote to the Organisation for assistance.

He said the gesture to support the community was also due to some dilapidated structures of the school which were still in use.

Mr Gobah said as a not-for-profit Organisation, they would provide 80 per cent of the total work to be done in the form of skilled labour while the community provide 20 per cent of work including labour and building projects.

He noted that the Organisation had built many schools in the Municipality and would continue to address the educational needs of other communities.

Mr Gobah admonished the community to offer the needed support to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said it was commendable that PoP had come to assist the community adding that the community must be committed to working assiduously towards the project completion.

Mr Kafui Boso, Acting Hohoe Municipal Inspector of Chiefs on behalf of the Education Director, expressed gratitude to the Organisation for the support.

He said it was the hope that the project would see the light of day.

Mr Patrick Dzandu, Assemblyman, Gbi-Wegbe Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to Pencils of Promise for assistance when the community called on them.

He said they would complete the project since some citizens had already begun supporting the project.

Mr Dzandu urged the community to always take a keen interest in the education of children since they would become future leaders.

GNA

