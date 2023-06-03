ActionAid Ghana supplies furniture to schools in Tamale, Sagnarigu 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 03, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan, and the Sagnarigu Municipal Directorates of Education have taken delivery of 2,070 pieces of furniture to help improve the furniture situation in schools within their jurisdictions.

Out of the figure, 103 tables and chairs, and 914 dual desks would be distributed to 28 schools in the Sagnarigu Municipality, including Kindergartens, Primary and Junior High Schools, whilst 97 tables and chairs, and 956 dual desks would also be distributed to 34 schools including Kindergartens, Primary and Junior High Schools in the Tamale Metropolis.

ActionAid Ghana, an international NGO, procured and distributed the furniture within the two Assemblies through their Education Directorates as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning in the area.

Nana Yaw Okyere Aduachie, Board Chairman of ActionAid Ghana, who handed over the furniture to the authorities at separate events in the two Assemblies, said the gesture followed a needs assessment, which revealed that the furniture situation at the schools was not good for effective teaching and learning.

He said the assessment saw most of the pupils sit on the floor or on makeshift benches, which was uncomfortable and distracting.

He appealed to the two Assemblies to institute a campaign for stakeholders to support schools in the area with at least a dual desk to help ensure adequate furniture in schools for proper teaching and learning outcomes.

Mr Mohammed Yakubu Ahmed, Municipal Chief Executive of Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, said the Assembly was not oblivious to the furniture situation at schools in the area. However, he noted it was challenged with resources to address the situation.

He commended ActionAid Ghana for complementing the government’s efforts to address the furniture situation in public basic schools in the country.

He gave assurance that the Assembly would continue to do its best to improve the furniture situation and urged other development partners to emulate the gesture.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the move by ActionAid Ghana would help bring comfort, dignity and hope to pupils who hitherto laid on their bellies to write during classes.

He said the Assembly was currently facing a furniture deficit of 30,000, adding that the gesture had come to augment the efforts of the two Assemblies.

GNA

