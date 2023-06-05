GAMA hands over sanitation facilities to schools in Tema metropolis  

By Ruth Dery

Tema, June 5, GNA – The Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) has handed over sanitation facilities to second-cycle schools in the Tema Metropolis as part of sanitary interventions initiated by the Tema Municipal Assembly (TMA).

GAMA-SWP engaged Kwaneth Company who retrofitted and completed a 1Nr 22-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School (OLAMS), and constructed a 1Nr 11-seater toilet facility and renovated an 11-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Manhean Technical Senior High.

It also constructed a mechanized borehole at Chemu Senior High School, while Freanet Company Limited constructed a 2Nr 15-seater toilet facility with ancillaries at Tema Technical Institute.

Ms Benedicta Amafo Osei, an Engineer from the Training Research and Networking for Development on behalf of GAMA-SWP officially handed over the facilities to the beneficiaries through the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

She explained that the intervention began with a call from the TMA, and then a water, sanitation, and hygiene need assessment was conducted to check the population of students, the existing toilet facility, the condition of the facility, and the availability of land for a new facility in the various schools before construction began.

“These washrooms consist of disability rooms for boys and girls, changing rooms, urinal and toilet facilities, water storage facilities, waste litter bins, and cleaning equipment like mob sticks, buckets, brooms, and T-Rolls.

The headmasters for the various beneficiary Schools received the keys to the facilities with gladness, expressed their gratitude for the intervention, and pledged to maintain the facilities by scheduling consistent cleaning.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, TMA Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer, who commissioned the facility on behalf of GAMA-SWP and other partners, said that water and sanitation contribute to improved learning environments for students.

He said it also inculcated in them the habit of freely using a toilet while reducing the outbreaks of diseases and infections in schools.

He added that, despite the economic hardship in the country, it is therefore important to commit to improving health as it is a human right as declared by the United Nations (UN).

“If we are not able to undertake major projects in the metropolis, little things such as providing sanitation facilities must be tackled. That is why we asked GAMA to intervene in this action,” he said.

The TMA Presiding Member, Engineer Consultants, GAMA Coordinators, Officials from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, some Assemblymen, Contractors, Headmasters, and students participated in the handing-over ceremony.

GNA

