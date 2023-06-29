GAF cautions public against fake press release on recruitment

Accra, June 29, GNA- The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has asked the public to disregard a fake document on social media purporting it is conducting enlistment or recruitment.

It advised persons interested in joining the Military to solely stick to the official and certified channels used by GAF to announce its enlistment and recruitment exercises.

A statement issued in Accra by Lieutenant Colonel A Marteye for the Director General Public Relations said the channels were the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times newspapers.

It said the fake press release on social media was directing interested applicants who wanted to join GAF to forward their summary report and contact information to a fraudulent email address: [email protected].

Additionally, the fake document made reference to a purported press release by the Finance Ministry to GAF about holding on recruitment of new officers across all sectors due to financial constraints on the part of the government.

The statement said GAF was not currently conducting any enlistment or recruitment thus, entreated the public to disregard the fraudulent press release.

“The public is urged to report such fake internet links and illicit activities to the nearest Military installation or police station,” it said.

It said the cooperation of the public was also solicited to help curb the menace of recruitment fraud across the country.

GNA

