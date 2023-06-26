Young author supports education, skills acquisition of vulnerable  

By Francis Ntow/ Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, June 26, GNA – A young author and development enthusiast, Ms Elizabeth Zionata Ofori, has committed proceeds from her recently launched a book to support the education and training of people from poor communities.

The book titled: “Concentric Circles: 30 life lessons of a resilient African child,” was reviewed by Ms Juliet Amoah, a Board Member of the Ghana News Agency.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the author said she aimed at raising about GHS50,000, of which about 30 per cent was realised from the book launch in Accra.

“The initiative, dubbed, ‘Project fierce and awesome, is to raise at least GHS50,000 as seed capital to support the poor and vulnerable, especially girls and women who demonstrate great potential and require financial help,” she said.

“We’ll identify people across the country through a partnership with some social organisations, and assist them to pursue higher education, be it university or acquire technical or vocational skills, like hairdressing and mechanic,” she added.

The Emerging Public Leader fellow appealed for donations from state and non-state organisations, as well as benevolent individuals to give hope to the poor and vulnerable in society.

The book, which is about her true-life experience, was to “use the power of healing through storytelling to inspire people to achieve great things in their lives regardless of the challenges they face in their lives.”

“This piece of work is to give readers a glimpse of my life and experiences, which they could use to strengthen themselves and their own light and acknowledge their lives,” she said.

From the reviews, Ms Ofori expressed confidence about the memoir, providing readers with the power of the human spirit to overcome the highest forms of challenges in life.

In her review of the book, Ms Amoah described the book as “remarkable,” that was packed with nuggets of wisdom for every reader no matter where they were in their life journey.

“It’s a book so raw, you feel every anguish, worry and burden and then want to smile through the many triumphs that chase right after each sad episode,” she said.

The Development practitioner added that: “This book is one that will have you reflecting and energised to keep on living and doing a darned job of it no matter what!”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

