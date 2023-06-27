Extend Heavy Duty Equipment training programme to Tarkwa Mine-Dr Allotey

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), June 27, GNA – Business partners working with Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa Mine, have been implored to collaborate with the Mines Foundation to extend the Heavy-Duty Equipment (HDE) training programme to its host communities in the Tarkwa Mine.

The programme introduced in 2021 has been implemented at the Damang Mine host communities in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality with the aim of equipping selected community youth with the expertise to operate heavy-duty mining machinery.

Dr Celestina Allotey, Vice President and Head of Sustainable Development, Gold Fields West Africa, made the appeal in Tarkwa when a ceremony was organised to present certificates to the 23 youth who were trained under the programme.

She said, “The Foundation through collaboration with our business partner, Engineers and Planners, provided a comprehensive three-month training for these community youth; teaching them the complexities of handling heavy duty machinery such as drill rigs, dump trucks, dozers and excavators”.

Madam Allotey added that because the foundation understood the importance of practical experience, after the intensive three-month training, the trainees can undergo an additional three-month internship.

This period, she stated, allowed them to further refine their skills and gain hands-on experience in their chosen field of training.

According to her, after six months of rigorous training and practical application, the trainees were certified by the Minerals Commission with “Operator’s Certificate of Competency,” adding, the certification was a testament to their competence and authorised them to operate heavy machinery not only in Gold Fields but any company they desired to work for.

She noted that the impact of the training initiative was evident in the host communities of Damang Mine as 10 out of the total number of beneficiaries trained have secured gainful employment with E&P, Newmont and among others after completing their training.

Madam Allotey announced that this year, 10 host community youth were undergoing similar training on heavy-duty equipment with E&P.

“The Foundation believes that the training programme has created a pool of competent and skilled operators within the communities who can fill future vacancies,

Moreover, even when vacancies are scarce within the Mines, these operators are well equipped with the skill set that makes them highly competitive in the job market beyond the boundaries of the mining industry” indicated the vice president.

She further said through skill-building initiatives like the HDE Training Programme, the Foundation was sculpting a brighter future for its host communities.

Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, for his part, praised the GFGF and E &P for initiating the programme and encouraged other contractors operating with the Tarkwa Mine to assist them roll out the programme in the host communities of Tarkwa Mine.

He said this would go a long way to enable the youth in the Mines’ 19 host communities to gain employment.

In all, 33 youth consisting of 21 males and 12 females from the various host communities of the Damang Mine benefited from the programme.

GNA

