GBR – Africa and EPA engage cocoa farmers to mitigate climate change challenges

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Mankranso (Ash), June 27, GNA – The Great Barrier Reef Africa (GBR- Africa), a Non – Governmental Organization (NGO) in afforestation and environmental conservation in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have provided 5,000 cocoa seedlings to some cocoa farmers in Mankranso and its surrounding communities.

Through its cocoa afforestation project, GBR- Africa has also supported some cocoa farmers with irrigation facilities and technical assistance to produce healthy hybrid cocoa seedlings.

The expectation is that these seedlings which would be cultivated mostly in homes and the environment would help boost cocoa production and mitigate the harmful effect of climate change.

Mr. Isaac Hagan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBR-Africa, said the cocoa plantation was the pilot and it would be extended to other cocoa growing communities, adding that, other seedlings such as coconut and oil palm would also be cultivated.

He said more farmers from different areas were being identified and supported to nurse more crops to reduce poverty and improve their living conditions.

This, he said, was because GBA – Africa purchased the seedlings and distributed them free to farmers.

Mr. Hagan said that they had assisted in the removal of waste from some schools and had provided pipe-borne water to 16 basic schools in Ashanti Region.

The organisation also has plans of providing waste buckets to some schools in the near future to protect the environment, Mr. Hagan hinted.

The CEO who is mostly based in France called on the government and organizations in France, particularly Reitzel to assist them sustain the project.

Mr Peter Sarkodie, Former EPA Executive Director called on farmers to take keen interest in the project and plant more cocoa tress in their homes.

He advised them to desist from the habit of cutting down trees and using them for firewood.

Mr. Jones Osei Bonsu, Country Coordinator of the Project, said the project was not only meant to protect the environment, but also a livelihood empowerment initiative.

Mr. Emmanuel Amponsah, Managing Director of Harmony Agro – Business, said he had been supported by GBR – Africa to nurse cocoa seedlings to be purchased by them to distribute to farmers.

He called for the sustainability of the project to improve the livelihood of farmers and for more farmers to benefit.

Akosua Mariama and Ama Kwayie, both farmers said the project would help them as women in farming and called for its extension to other food crops for women to benefit.

