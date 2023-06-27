Sweden’s trade gap narrows; producer prices fall

Stockholm, Jun. 27, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Sweden’s foreign trade deficit decreased notably in May from a year ago amid a rise in exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

Separate official data showed that producer prices fell for the first time in nearly two-and-a-half years amid cheaper energy costs.

The trade deficit was SEK 0.3 billion ($28 million) in May, down from SEK 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The shortfall also declined from SEK 3.6 billion in April.

On an annual basis, exports climbed 3.0%, while imports showed no variation.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 24.2 billion in May, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 24.5 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 0.2 billion in May, compared to SEK 0.9 billion in the previous month.

The producer price index dropped 2.1% year-on-year in May, reversing a 1.3% increase in the previous month. Further, this was the first decline since January 2021.

Economists were looking for a decline of 2.9%.

Lower prices on refined petroleum products contributed to downward pressure on all markets, the agency said.

Prices for energy-related goods alone plunged by 29.3% annually in May, while those for capital goods rose by 10.4%.

Excluding energy-related products, producer price inflation in May was 5.0%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 1.7% versus an expected fall of 1.0%.

GNA

