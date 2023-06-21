Ex-convict gets eight years for unlawful entry, stealing

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), June 21, GNA – The Tarkwa Circuit Court in the Western Region has sentenced an ex-convict to eight years imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry and stealing.

Abraham Ayigra, 23, unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted by the court accordingly.

The court heard that in 2022, Ayigra was sent to prison by the Tarkwa District Magistrate Court for committing a similar offence.

Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, Prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, that the complainant Grace Boateng was a food vendor and a resident of Benso Wassa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, while Ayigra was also a resident in the same community.

He said on April 26, 2023, at about 1830 hours, the complainant left the house to fetch water with her door unlocked.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the convict was captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed close to the complainant’s house, that her door was open, and she was not at home.

He said Ayigra quickly went to inform a friend that he had a job for him, but he declined the offer and left.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the ex-convict went back to the complainant’s house, ransacked her room, and made away with cash in the sum of GH￠25,000.00 which was in a small container concealed in an empty margarine container, some unspecified amount of money, medication, and a red and black purse.

The Prosecution said later the complainant found the margarine container without the money behind the palace of the Chief of Benson, while the purse and medication were found in a ghetto.

The complainant then lodged a complaint against Ayigra and he was arrested by the Police on May 2, 2023.

According to the prosecution, during investigations the ex-convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and confessed to the court that “l have spent all the money l had from the operation”.

GNA

