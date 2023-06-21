Ayensuano community gets potable drinking water

By Patience Gbeze

Ayensuano (E/R), June 21, GNA – The Presbyterian Relief Services and Development (PRESED) in collaboration with Ghana Outlook, a UK-based Non-Governmental Organization have handed over a mechanised borehole to the Ayensuano Community in the Eastern Region.

The 10,000-liter water facility would help solve the perennial water supply challenges of the people of the town and the neighboring communities.

The portable community water was designed to provide safe water delivery options tailored to meet consumer demands especially women and children, schools, and businesses.

The Coordinator of PRESED, Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said through the support from Ghana Outlook several projects, including building of WASH facilities; mechanised boreholes and toilets facilities in various communities in Ghana.

The organization, he said, had also built classroom blocks and library facilities for deprived communities.

He said:” The projects are their contributions to complement government’s efforts at providing potable water for the citizenry towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

He pledged the organisation’s commitment to continue to provide other social services and amenities to meet the needs of the less privileged and disadvantaged in society through partnerships.

Mrs Rebecca Teiko Sabah, the National Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church, expressed her joy to be part of the handing over process.

She commended the Chiefs and people of Onakwase, a nearby community, for taking care of a water facility commissioned there two years ago.

Mrs Sabah noted that their good culture of maintenance of the facility was a motivating factor for them to initiate the Ayensuano project.

She said the project was made possible with support from the Ghana Outlook, UK and urged the beneficiaries to develop maintenance culture to sustain the gains made to aid the provision of other projects.

The Chief of the area, Baffour Osei Larbi Sakyi Akrati I, expressed his gratitude to all who made the project possible.

He said for so many years, the community and its surrounding neighbours have been suffering from water crises until 2021, when the Presbyterian Church provided a mechanised borehole for the Onakwase community.

That gesture, he said, had alleviated the suffering of the people, who hitherto, traveled long distances in search of potable water.

“We are now free from snake bites, and water borne diseases due to the pollution of the ayensu river,” he said, and expressed his gratitude to God and the various stakeholders for the opportunity to have access to clean and safe source of water.

He appealed to the donors to assist them to build a school in the community to relief school children from trekking long distances to access formal education.

“l am also appealing to you to provide a health post and water facility for Koaboanta community.”

Some of the community members expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture, which they said would help improve socio-economic activities in the area.

Present at the ceremony were: Rev. Dr. E. K. Sarbah, PCG National Director, Missions and Evangelism, Rev. Richard Oseiko Gyimah, the Akuapem Presbytery Missions and Evangelism Director, Mr. Buckman Akuffo, the Akuapem Presbytery DSS Director.

GNA

