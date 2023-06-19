EU calls on Israel to halt new settlements after deadly military raid

Brussels, Jun. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union called on Israel to not proceed with plans for new settlement units after at least five Palestinians were killed in a military operation in the West Bank on Monday.

Several dozen people were also injured, some of them critically, during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

“The European Union is strongly concerned by the latest events,” a statement read.

“Military operations must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law,” it added.

The EU called on Israel to not proceed with plans for more than 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, in line with its long-standing “strong opposition” to Israel’s settlement policy, the statement said.

“Settlements are illegal under international law, constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten the viability of the two-state solution,” it stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

