Embracing Ghanaian values will shape your lives – NCCE advises pupils 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Boamang (Ash), June 17, GNA – Basic school pupils have been advised to learn from distinguished people who are highly respected in society if they want to become responsible citizens.

Madam Jemima Osei, the Afigya Kwabre North District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), who gave the advice, said emulating such personalities could only shape their lives since most of them adhere to core Ghanaian values.

She was speaking to pupils of selected basic schools in the district as part of activities to mark this year’s Citizenship Week celebration.

The Week is celebrated annually by the NNCE to sensitise Ghanaians on the importance of constitutional rule and the need to sustain the gains for accelerated development.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

The Commission is focusing on pupils by inculcating core Ghanaian values in them to groom them into responsible citizens capable of taking up leadership soon.

To achieve this, the District Directorate of the NCCE has been visiting various schools in the district to educate them on good citizenship and civic responsibility.

Among the schools visited were Adukro D/A JHS, Adukro Primary, Soko D/A JHS, Soko D/A Primary, Abroma R/C JHS, Abroma R/C Primary, Great Mind International School, Martin Luther Educational Complex, Boamang D/A JHS, Boamang Primary, Kwamang SDA JHS, Kwamang SDA Primary, Praise God International School as well as St Cecillia Preparatory School.

Madam Jemima together with the District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Mr. Hans Adu and other staff of the NCCE sensitised the pupils on their civic responsibilities.

They advised them be law abiding, respect authority, obedient, hard working to achieve their individual ambitions for the collective good of the country.

GNA

