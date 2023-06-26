Dr Ayariga encourages citizens to patronise communal labour to clean Ghana

By Rosemary Wayo

Accra, June 25, GNA – Dr Hassan Ayariga, Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has encouraged the citizenry to embark on frequent communal labour to clean the cities by desilting choked gutters that mostly cause flooding.

He appealed to stakeholders, including landlords, chiefs and Assembly Members, to organise communal labour every two weeks to desilt choked gutters and clear other unwanted refuse to make the communities clean, flood free and habitable.

He made the appeal while interacting with journalists in Accra to express concerns over the fragility of communities prone to floods in the country, especially those in Accra.

In Accra mostly, and in other communities across the country, especially short time of rains, occasionally causes flooding and disrupts business and other daily activities.

Some experts have attributed the perennial flooding to filth, caused by residents, building in unauthorised places, including areas earmarked as water ways, conservation and reservations.

Dr Ayariga noted that the reawakening of communal activities in communities spearheaded by Chiefs and influential opinion leaders was prudent way of cushioning city authorities to minimise recurrence of floods and related disasters.

The APC Leader said the proposed move was proactive way of ensuring the safety of lives and property, adding that the Accra floods were man-made and needed man-made solutions through communal dedication and sacrifice and not unwanton blame of politicians.

Dr Ayariga noted, and expressed worry at the constant flooding experienced in the cities and adcocated behaviour and attitudinal change in the citizens in tackling the problem.

He added, “flooding has become perennial in most suburbs of cities in the country, that has led to loss of lives and property.”

He entreated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to enforce by-laws on littering to make citizens responsible for a clean country.

