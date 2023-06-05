“Do whatever it takes to remain in the GPL” – Bofoakwa Management told   

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 5, GNA-Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area has advised the Management of the newly-promoted Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Bofoakwa Tano Football Club to do everything possible to remain in the league after 16 years in the Division One League.

He also charged the team to emulate its regional neighbour, Aduana FC, by going all out to win the ultimate premier league in their first season to set a record after many years of absence.

Nana Sarbeng gave the advice when the players, Management and Board Members of the team paid a courtesy call to the members of the Sunyani Traditional Council in Sunyani.

The team qualified from the Zone One of the National Division One League, after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by 7-6 on penalties in the play-off decider at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium after the match had ended one all-in regulation and extra times.

Nana Sarbeng urged the Board and Management of the club to prioritise the welfare of the players by establishing a welfare package for them to serve as a motivation factor for them to perform beyond the ordinary in matches.

Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area called for collaboration among football teams in the region and urged the Bofoakwa fraternity to support their brothers Bono Ahafo United to also gain qualification to the premier league.

Mr Alexander Ababio, the Chief Executive Officer of Bofoakwa Tano thanked the chiefs and people of Sunyani for their support, saying this was the time the team needed their utmost support to further climb the ladder of success in the GPL to be able to survive the challenges.

The Council donated GhC10,000.00 to support the activities of the team.

GNA

