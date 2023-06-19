Deputy NDC Women Organiser donates to Lassia-Tuolu SHS

By Philip Tengzu

Lassia, (UW/R), June 19, GNA – Madam Khalida M. A. Seidu, a Deputy Upper West Regional Women Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated streetlight bulbs to the St. Ignatius of Loyola (Lassia-Tuolu) Senior High School (SHS) in the Wa West District.

The intervention was to enhance the lighting systems on the campus at night as part of measures to improve the security situation in the school.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the school in Lassia to hand over the items, Madam Seidu said she was touched by the poor lightening system in the school, which posed a security risk to students and the school property.

“When former President John Mahama came to the region and we visited the school, it was at night, the place was dark, so we had to use our mobile phone flashlight to go back to where our cars were parked.

“So as a native of the Wa West District, I deem it necessary to donate my widow’s mite to the school. This may not be enough to solve the problem, but I know it will help brighten some corners in the school”, she explained.

Madam Seidu, who was also a Lecturer at the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHLTU) in Wa, and a women activist, said she had the welfare of the students at heart and would continue to work within her capacity to support the students.

Mr Isaac Kumah, the Senior House Master of the Lassia-Tuolu SHS, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to Madam Seidu for her support and appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to support the school to deliver quality education to the students.

GNA

