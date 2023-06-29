Defence Minister: Bulgaria Will Train Ukrainian Combat Medics

Sofia, June 29, (BTA/GNA)- Defence Minister Todor Tagarev on Thursday was given a hearing in Parliament in connection with plans for Bulgaria to join an EU deal for providing 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine and train combat medics to assist Ukraine.

Tagarev recalled that the 48th National Assembly authorized up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen to undergo training as combat medics in Bulgaria each year.

The Minister said that Bulgaria has proposed to the Ukrainian representative at the headquarters of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine to hold such training in September 2023.

Bulgaria will join a project for joint ammunition procurement, said the Minister in connection with an initiative of the European Union to provide 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine.

This move will be preceded by a government decision and the signing of an agreement, which the Council of Ministers is preparing.

According to Tagarev, participation in such projects has advantages. In political terms, Bulgaria will demonstrate support for the EU’s new sectoral policy for joint procurement tenders in defence, which aims to advance defence cooperation in the long term. Tagarev said that this will provide an opportunity to reinforce Bulgaria’s armed forces through bids for the supply of ordnance which Bulgaria’s defence ministry doesn’t produce currently.

Another advantage relates to potentially lower costs for larger orders and VAT exemption. Joint procurement will eliminate possible competition between the countries and will give a clear horizon to the European defence industry for planned investments to expand existing and build new production capacities, said Tagarev.

He said that Bulgaria’s participation in the project would provide access to financial incentives for manufacturing countries. Nearly EUR 500 million will be disbursed by mid-2025, said Tagarev, adding that the money could be used to modernize and build new production capacities for the defence industry.

Minister Tagarev said that Bulgaria won’t participate in the transfer of 155-mm rounds for Ukraine from existing stocks as it does not have such ammunition, but he did not rule out that the European Defence Agency may contract Bulgarian companies to produce this type of ammunition.

Of ways to fund the assistance, Tagarev said that this is done through funds outside the EU budget, to which EU countries pay contributions. Bulgaria’s contribution is a little under 0,5 %.

Approached whether he held any posts at the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Tagarev said he served as an adviser at Ukraine’s Defence Ministry between 2005 and 2011 and visited Kyiv regularly. He said that he did not receive any payments from Ukraine.

