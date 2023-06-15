Defeat for Israel’s government in dispute over judicial reform

Jerusalem, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The right-wing religious government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a defeat in a vote in parliament on Wednesday.

An opposition member of parliament was elected by a narrow majority as a representative on a panel to appoint judges – also with votes from the coalition.

A government representative, on the other hand, did not get enough yes votes.

Netanyahu had advocated that one representative from the opposition and one from the government be elected.

Netanyahu expected his radical coalition partners to reject the results, so he apparently called on government lawmakers to vote against both candidates, according to media reports.

Because only one candidate received enough votes, the second candidate must now be elected in a new vote within 30 days.

The opposition refuses to continue negotiations on the judicial reform until the panel is selected.

The breakdown of the talks could spark renewed protests in the country.

The appointment of judges is a key part of a judicial reform pushed by the right-wing religious government. Netanyahu’s coalition is seeking a majority on the selection committee.

Demonstrations against the government have been a regular occurrence in Israel since the beginning of the year.

Netanyahu’s coalition aims, among other policies, to weaken the Supreme Court with judicial reforms.

A central part of the comprehensive bill is a change to the Judicial Selection Committee.

Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn of a state crisis.

GNA

