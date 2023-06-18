Court orders Galamsey Queen to open her defence 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 18, GNA- An Accra High Court has ordered Galamsey Queen En Huang aka Aisha Huang to open her defence to charges of illegal mining.

The Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo held that a prima facie case had been made against her by the State.

Ms Huang is currently facing three counts of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation and the illegal employment of foreigners.

The accused person on May 3, 2023, changed her plea of entering Ghana while she had been prohibited from re-entry and had since been convicted on that charge with her sentencing deferred to the end of the trial of the remaining charges.

The Prosecution on May 3 closed their case after calling 11 witnesses.

The court said, on the face of the charges, it was clear that illegal mining activities had taken place at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District in Ashanti Region.

It also ruled that the said illegal mining activities were done without license or authority from the sector minister.

The court had directed Ms Huang to file her witness statements by July 3, 2023

GNA

