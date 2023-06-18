Bench warrant for steel bender, driver over alleged theft 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 18, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a steel bender and a driver, accused of theft and dishonestly receiving stolen items, respectively.

David Odai, the steel bender is facing unlawful entry, causing unlawful harm and stealing charges.

Sheriff Mohammed, on the other hand, has been charged with dishonestly receiving the stolen items.

The two however failed to appear before Court thus Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered their arrest and brought them to Court.

The facts as given by Prosecution showed that Mr Patrick Enyonam Kavege, the complainant is a banker residing at Baatsonaa in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Odai, the steel bender, is a resident of Nungua and Sheriff Mohammed, the driver resided at Teshie, all near Accra.

The Court heard that on June 14, 2022, the complainant who was out of town, received a phone call from a neighbour that his house had been broken into. The complainant rushed home where he detected that his house had been broken into and damage caused to two of his security doors, sliding glass window burglar-proof system and padlocks.

Items such as a 55 inches LG flat screen television, one 43 inches Samsung flat screen television, one 46 inches flat screen television brand not known, two Champaign, one Courvoisier V.S.O.P. Whisky, one Apple iPod, one Surfline MiFi modem and one Apple iPhone charger were also stolen, Prosecution said. The prosecution said a formal complaint was lodged with the Police on June 13, 2023.

Police visited the scene where a neighbour informed the Police that two days earlier at about 0430 hours, she saw a saloon car with registration number GS 1856-13 parked in front of the complainant’s house.

This led to the arrest of Odai on June 30, 2022, when he was in charge of a Toyota Matrix car with registration number GS 1856-13, the said vehicle that was allegedly used to commit the crime.

Odai, the first accused person, was said to have denied any knowledge of the offences and was subsequently granted bail.

He then jumped bail and failed to report to the Police until he was rearrested by the Sakumono Police in a similar act.

This time, he broke into a victim’s house and was busily ransacking the house when he was caught in the act.

Odai later confessed to the crime, adding that he broke into the complainant’s house together with one Rasta and Paa Kwesi who are currently at large.

He again mentioned and identified Mohammed as the one to whom they sold the three television sets, leading to the arrest of the second accused person but he denied the offence in his cautioned statement.

Meanwhile, the accused persons have made a part payment of the cost of the items.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

