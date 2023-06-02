Citizens must monitor government projects to ensure value for money – SEND Ghana

By Kodjo Adams/Stanley Senya

Accra, June 02, GNA – SEND Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has charged citizens to monitor government infrastructural projects to ensure value for money.

Research conducted by SEND GHANA in five districts in the Northern region shows that monitoring infrastructure contracts of governments can save more than 80 per cent of funds from government.

SEND Ghana made the call at the national-level dialogue on monitoring infrastructure delivery at the local level in Accra.

SEND Ghana in collaboration with Integrity Action undertook the two-year project dubbed, ” Monitoring for Financial Saving”.

Mr Mumuni Mohammed, Regional Programme Manager of SEND Ghana, said monitoring of constructions at the local level was very efficient and cost saving.

He said, citizens were the end-users of such projects therefore, it created some level of responsibility in the completion of the project on time.

He urged the Government to be transparent in information dissemination to district levels and citizens to allow free flow of information on how funds were disbursed and the time of completion.

He said poor collaboration with district and regional level actors in implementing national level projects caused delay and project cost increment.

He said there was a weak collaboration between GETFUND funded projects, district assemblies and RCC’s which brought about lack of effectiveness in construction of projects.

Mr Mohammed said the reduction of the quantum of the common funds that went to the district assemblies must be increased and disbursed appropriately.

He said in line with the country’s decentralisation agenda, the district assemblies must be allowed to monitor and supervise these GETFUND projects.

He stated that a well established and efficient citizen monitoring mechanisms could lead to financial savings.

“Citizens must be watch-dogs of projects to compliment what the assemblies are doing, ”he said.

Mr Siapha Kamara, the Chief Executive Officer, SEND Ghana, said public resources must get to the people and that it was necessary for government projects to meet the expectations of the citizens.

He encouraged the citizens to play an active role in the country’s developmental agenda for equitable distribution of national resources.

The participants expressed the need for effective monitoring and evaluation of government projects to ensure quality delivery.

GNA

