Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints provides medical equipment to European Hospital

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah /Veronica Baffour Kyei

Takoradi, June 21 GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Tuesday handed over the refurbished accident and emergency unit plus other critical medical equipment to the Takoradi Hospital.

The Hospital has been in existence for over 90 years without any major rehabilitation and retooling.

It was therefore a great relief for the management headed by Dr. Goerge Peprah, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to benefit from such great act of benevolence from the church.

He said the current Management continued to work hard to make the internal and external environments of the hospital attractive for patient care, adding the hospital now boasted of a non-invasive cardiology unit, the first of its kind in the whole of the Western Region through the benevolence of indigence of STMA living in USA.

The handing over of the refurbished accident and emergency unit, the newly constructed eight- seater beautiful toilet facility and the much-needed equipment today would among other things help to ensure patients who presented with serious or life-threatening conditions got the needed attention and better management.

The church also procured 10 new three-crank bed with their comfortable mattresses, a drip stand, and durable side rails, five new big touch screen patient monitors with capability of ECG monitoring, Blood pressure, temperature, respiratory, heart rate and oxygen saturation monitoring, four digital and four manual high-quality sphygmomanometers for blood pressure measurements, four hand held pulse oximeters for checking oxygen level in the blood for the hospital.

The hospital received 100 new mattresses, with each hospital bed having an 80 x 36 x 6 inches orthopedic standard mattress.

The ophthalmology unit received an ophthalmic microscope to aid in eye surgeries, Ophthalmoscope for eye examination, Tonometer for measuring eye pressure, set of instruments for Cataract surgery, Glaucoma set and many other eye surgeries.

Dr. Peprah said the items had come as a big relief to the hospital after many years of yearning for such things to take care of their clients.

The re-roofing of the entire hospital building, provision of a dental chair, a compressor for dental unit, patient bed-side chairs, hoist for carrying patients, radiant warmer for newborns, CPAP machines, OCT machine, fetal dopplers, operating light, anesthesia machine among others were also lagging in the hospital.

He said Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints had shown immeasurable love to humanity and so we make a passionate appeal to other stakeholders to follow their footsteps and come on board to address other challenges of the hospital.

Dr. Peprah , the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital urged the officers to take good care of the equipment adding, “It is given free to us but it cost them several hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis to procure these expensive items, And surely, it will be very irresponsible and evil on our part if we negligently watch them to get spoilt or stolen.”

Dr. Pius Mensah, the Metro Director of Health Services extended the government’s appreciation to the church for helping to meet the quality health care needs of the citizenry.

He said the one health concept among other integrated health care called for stronger partners and collaboration to provide quality health services.

Mr. Elder Brian Dunn and sister Sharon Dunn, Area Welfare Missionaries, Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day saints said the church believed in meeting societal needs particularly ministering to the poor and needy.

The couple said the gesture was also in fulfillment of God’s word to show love and care for the sick in society.

GNA

