CCM Ghana launches PSEAH network

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, June 8, GNA – The Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund in Ghana on Thursday launched a network to champion the prevention of sexual exploitation, abuses and harassment in the country.

The Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuses and Harassment (PSEAH) network will serve as a pool of facilitators on Sexual Exploitation, Abuses and Harassment-related (SEAH) issues in the country.

It will also serve as a safe space for victims to report all forms of Sexual Exploitation, Abuses and Harassment matters.

Madam Emma Ofori Agyemang, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Health, who launched the Network on behalf of the Minister of Health, lamented the rising cases of violence and harassment and charged the Network to promote SEAH-free environment, especially at workplaces.

She said SEAH cases were found to be highest among the age group of 22-23, representing 67 percent, adding that most of the cases occurred during daytime working hours.

Madam Ofori Agyemang said according to the Ghana Statistical Service, between 2013 and 2019, the number of SEAH cases recorded between the ages were remarkably high because the years represented rising trends in employment.

She said the Greater Accra Region had the highest incidence of 35 per cent followed by Ashanti Region, 27 per cent.

“This is partly due to the fact that these two regions represent the most populous regions of Ghana and also boast of many of the employed persons in the country,” she said.

Speaking about the underlying causes and risk factors of sexual exploitation and harassments, Madam Ofori Agyemang said 21 per cent of the cases recorded occurred as a result of personal differences and disputes, while 20.5 per cent occurred due to the abuse of power at workplaces, with 15.21 per cent attributed to socio-cultural norms that supported violence and harassment.

“Inappropriate organisation set up, arrangement or behaviour accounted for 14.78 per cent, discrimination and gender stereotype also accounted for 14.07 per cent and 11.88 per cent respectively,” she added.

She said 38 per cent of the reported cases had not received any form of attention, with 29 per cent of all the cases settled amicably.

The Director called for the establishment of comprehensive measures at the enterprise and national levels to support efforts towards the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work.

Dr Anthony Ofosu, Chairman of the Network, said there was the need for awareness creation for people to understand what an appropriate behaviour at the workplace was.

“Nobody can touch you in any way that he or she wants because it is not right,” he added.

He said due to stigmatisation, SEAH issues were often not appropriately addressed in most agencies, which had exposed staff and clients to harm.

“It is envisaged that beyond the Global Fund specific activities, the Network will bring policies and guidelines that will protect our staff and clients from SEAH, set up reporting processes for SEAH, provide support for SEAH victims and ensure a safe environment for all those we interact with in our service delivery,” he added.

He said there was the need for Ghanaians especially the youth to know and to be empowered to say no and be shown the clear channel that when SEAH happened, they should know how to report it.

Mr Samuel Hackman, the Executive Secretary, the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said the Network brought together representatives from Government Agencies, the UN System in Ghana, Development Partners, Civil Society Organisations, Adolescent Girls and Young Women, and the Principal Recipients of the Global Fund Grants in Ghana to champion the campaign.

Ms Catherine Bentum-Williams, CCM Ethics Officer, appealed to all to join a social media campaign dubbed “PSEAH is Everyone’s Responsibility” for a SEAH-free society.

GNA

