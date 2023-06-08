Volta Region expects to plant 200,000 tree seedlings

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Jun 8, GNA – The Volta Region is expected the plant some 200,000 tree seedlings of various kinds to commemorate this year’s National Green Ghana tree planting exercise.

Mr Bright Manso-Howard, Regional Manager, Forestry Commission disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the commemorative exercise would take place at the 66th Artillery Regiment.

He said to grace the occasion would be Volta Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, prominent traditional leaders and other heads of Institutions in the regional capital.

The Manager said public and private institutions are expected to participate in the national event including Municipal and District Assemblies.

He said the sites for the same exercise in 2022 and 2021 would be inspected to assess the health of the trees, after which new seedlings for 2023 would be planted.

Mr Manso-Howard said progress and survival of trees is pegged at 70 per cent, though some areas recorded 100 per cent, those that recorded zero would be re-planted.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Green Ghana Day in 2021 as an aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation policy by government.

The initiative, under the endorsement of the Ministry of Lands and natural resources, tended to restore the lost forestry landscape devastated by human activities including illegal small-scale mining and lumber logging.

GNA

