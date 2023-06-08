Xlimkid releases much anticipated Mix Tape dubbed “From The Archives 21”

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 8, GNA – Ghanian hip-hop rapper Henry Boakye, popularly known as Xlimkid has released his much-awaited Mix Tape titled “From The Archives 21” (Kumasi YB).

The Mix Tape, which was released on Thursday June 8, 2023, was produced by Xlimkid, and mastered by Naughty Tattoo.

It has three songs which includes, “Dreaming”, “Make Me Cry”, “Hate On Me”.

The Mix Tape is about a young inspirational street boy and his determination to inspire many with his story through music.

Speaking with the GNA Entertainment, he said that he was motivated by the act of not giving up in life but to push through the pains of life till he succeeds.

When asked about any upcoming projects, he assured his fans to keep their fingers crossed for more jamming bangers.

He said the Ghana music industry was doing great and urged the youth to always persevere and bring out the best in them.

Xlimkid started manifesting his music career after completing high school, he is currently in the limelight of music across the world.

He started singing professionally in 2021 and blew with his first song “Alone,” his recent song titled “Journey” has made music icons like Sarkodie and Stonewbwoy recognize him.

“FROM THE ARCHIVES 21” is available on all digital service providers.

GNA

