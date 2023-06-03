Bofoakwa Tano receive heroes welcome on return to Sunyani  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 3, GNA- Newly promoted Premier League side, Bofoakwa Tano have received heroes welcome upon their return home to Sunyani after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders 7-6 on penalties to qualify to the Premier League.

The rollercoaster of emotions fans went through during the penalty shootout on Tuesday was worth celebrating as they came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the historic moment.

Hundreds of supporters, clad in the team’s kits and waving green and white flags, occupied the streets of Sunyani to congratulate the giants who had made it to the top-tier league after missing out in 16 years.

Chants from fans and the horns of cars were a testament to how they had been longing to be part of this success story.

The Tanoso Traditional Council, Sunyani Traditional Council and Bono Regional Coordinating Council were some places the team visited to crown their entry.

The last time the Sunyani-based side featured in the Ghana Premier League was in the 2006/2007 season after finishing 14th place with 32 points in 30 matches.

Coming into next season as newbies, the club is eager to keep its status as one of the best sides in Ghana, with hopes of clinching the title.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

