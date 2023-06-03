PFAG engages Premier League sides on career development issues 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 3, GNA- The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has engaged premier league sides in the Bono region to discuss issues related to career development and plans ahead.

The session, led by Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Vice-President of PFAG and former skipper of Medeama SC, was among some top giants like Aduana Stars FC, Bechem United, Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea FC.

A key area of discussion was the role of PFAG in the life of Ghanaian footballers, making sure they were sustained and provided with the needed skills after their careers.

The association had over the years shown unwavering support to its members, promoting professionalism among Ghanaian footballers.

GNA

