Bofoakwa Tano FC pays courtesy call on Bono Minister    

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 3, GNA – The Board, Management, and players of the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Boafoakwa Tano Football Club have paid a courtesy call on Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister in Sunyani.

The Sunyani-based team qualified from the Zone One of the National Division One after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by 7-6 on penalties in the play-off decider at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium after the match had ended one all in regulation and extra times.

Addressing the team, Madam Owusu-Banahene commended the players, Management, Board, supporters, and all those who contributed in diverse ways to bring the team this far.

She said the region was a household name in terms of football as it had produced many great football legends for the country.

Madam Owusu-Banahene urged the players to show commitment and patience in their area of work to enable them to reach far.

She also encouraged them to iron out and bury their differences and forge ahead in unity.

She expressed the Regional Coordinating Council’s readiness to assist in ensuring that the Coronation Park was upgraded to help the team play their home matches in Sunyani.

Counting on the Regional Minister’s assurance, Mr Alexander Ababio, the Chief Executive Officer of Bofoakwa Tano FC appealed to the people of the region, both home and abroad, to support financially the upgrade of the Sunyani Coronation Park to a befitting premier league standard to enable the team to play its home matches at the venue.

He said, currently the areas of the park that needed to be upgraded were the dressing room, safe zone, inner perimeter, press centre and the playing pitch.

Madam Owusu-Banahene donated Gh¢5,000.00 cash to the team to support its operations.

GNA

