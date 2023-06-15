Bibiani SHTS 1993-year group donates to alma mater

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Bibiani (WNR), June 15, GNA – The 1993-year group of Bibiani Senior High Technical School (BISEC) has donated a full set of brass band worth six thousand Ghana Cedi to the School Cadet Corps.

Mr. Samuel Tawiah, leader of the group, together with some members of the group, who presented the items, said the donation was to show appreciation to their alma mater.

According to him, the cadet corps was created during their time and that it was imperative to support the cadets with the items to help improve and raise the standards of cadet activities in the school.

He announced that Old Students Association in collaboration with the Parents Association (PA) had this year constructed a mechanized borehole for the school to reduce its water problems.

He expressed optimism the school management and students would give the needed care and maintenance to the items and urged the students to pursue their dreams diligently.

“Remember that you came to the school as an individual and you will leave as an individual based on your academic results,“ he admonished.

He pointed out that the government alone could meet the demands of education, hence, the need for the participation of other stakeholders like Old Students Association to help manage schools successfully.

Mr. George Baidoo, Headmaster of the school, who on behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and the students received the items, extended his gratitude to the old students and appealed to other stakeholders to come to the aid of the school.

GNA

