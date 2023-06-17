Bibiani NDC Parliamentary candidate donates GH¢20,000 towards College of Health girl’s dormitory reconstruction   

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Sefwi Anhwiaso (WN/R), June 17, GNA- Mr. Bright Asamoah Brefo, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, has donated GH¢20,000 towards the reconstruction of the burnt girl’s dormitory block of the Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences.

The gesture followed the recent destruction by fire of the girl’s dormitory of the college in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

Mr Brefo said the donation was his widow’s mite to help reduce the frustrations of the students and the management of the college.

He said Eight Thousand Cedis (GH¢8,000) out of the total amount would be given to individual students who were directly affected by the disaster.

Mr Brefo pleaded with the community members, mining companies, corporate organizations and NGOs to support the school to reconstruct the burnt girl’s dormitory and replace the student’s lost items.

The principal of the college, Mr Thomas Ziema, who received the money, commended the parliamentary candidate for the kind gesture and pledged the money would be used for the intended purpose.

The paramount chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, expressed gratitude to Mr. Brefo for his immense contributions towards the development of the Municipality and appealed to others to emulate him.

Fire on June 6, 2023, gutted the girls dormitory block of the Bibiani College of Health and Allied science and caused damage to properties running into hundreds of cedis.

Property destroyed included certificates, uniforms. beds, mattresses, textbooks, provisions and sums of money among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

