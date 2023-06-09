Be Ambassadors of change in tree planting in your communities – Dean of Diplomatic Corps

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 9, GNA – Mr Maher Kheir, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, has appealed to individuals to become ambassadors of change in tree planting in their communities.

He also urged them to raise awareness about the critical role forests play in our lives.

Mr Kheir was speaking at the 2023 Green Ghana Initiative on the theme:”Our Forests, Our Health.”

Ten million seedlings are expected to be planted nationwide in the 2023 Green Ghana planting exercise as part of efforts to protect the environment.

In 2021, the Initiative exceeded the target of five million seedlings to seven million, while in 2022, they had 20million as the target but it was exceeded to 27million.

He urged policymakers to enact and enforce laws that support effective land use, encourage responsible forest management, and empower local communities to be stewards of their forests.

He said, “we gather as a united force, driven by our shared commitment to protect our invaluable forests which indeed are the lifeline of our planet.”

He said it was was only through the collective efforts that “we can ensure a healthier future for us and generations to come.”

He commended President Akufo-Addo for the priceless initiative which reflected a futuristic vision for a Green Ghana and aims at protecting Ghana’s rich landscape and vegetation.

He said the forests were not mere clusters of trees; they were vast ecosystems that nurture and sustain all life forms.

“They are the lungs of our planet, providing us

with clean air to breathe, filtering pollutants, and reducing the impact of climate change,” he added.

He said the continent was faced with the stark reality that the forests were under threat with deforestation, illegal logging, and bad agricultural practice destroying the forest cover at an alarming rate.

“As forests diminish, the air we breathe becomes contaminated leading to respiratory ailments,” he said.

The Dean said, “we cannot afford to ignore the link between our forests and our health.”

He said there was the need to take immediate action to reverse the tide of deforestation and protect our natural heritage.

“We must embrace sustainable practices, promote reforestation and prioritize restoration programmes,” he added

He said it was not a choice but an obligation the citizens owe to future generations.

Mr Kheir, who is also the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, urged all to pledge to plant trees, protect their existing forests, and educate others about the importance of this noble cause.

“Each one of us has a role to play in creating a greener and healthier Ghana,” he added.

