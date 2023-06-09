Journalists, Police, corporate institutions take over tree planting in Ashaiman

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, June 9, GNA – Scores of journalists, personnel from the Ghana Police Service, corporate institutions, and clergy have collaborated with officials of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (KKMA) to plant trees in Ashaiman to mark the 2023 tree planting day.

About 5,200 trees are expected to be planted across the Ashaiman Municipality to complement the already planted trees within the areas.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the tree planting policy had come to stay and that all well-meaning citizens should embrace the policy to plant more trees to deal with the climate change.

He said many of the trees that were previously planted within the municipality had survived, stressing that residents must try as much as possible to take good care of the trees.

Mr. Okyere said the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly had adopted a new strategy to plant trees within the municipality, saying that henceforth trees to be planted would focus on community bases to create a natural shield for residents in the said community.

According to the MCE, out of the 1,500 trees planted in Ashaiman Middle East last year, 1,200 survived, a situation he said was impressive, with a call on the residents to patronize the tree planting exercise.

The Ashaiman MCE said communities within Ashaiman would be earmarked as “mini forest zones,” saying such a move would help beautify the natural ecology in Ashaiman.

Residents, security personnel, captains of industries, and religious organizations amongst other important personalities, thronged the premises of the Ashaiman municipal assembly for their preferred choice of the various species of trees for planting.

GNA

