Green Ghana Project: Lands Minister commends Diplomatic Corps for support

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 9, GNA – Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has commended the Diplomatic Corps for their continuous support of the Green Ghana Project.

The Diplomatic Corps, from the inception of the project launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo, have supported in the planting of seedlings at the Ghana Seismological Observatory Centre under the supervision of the Forestry Commission.

All the seedlings planted since 2021 to 2022 observed by the Ghana News Agency were doing well, growing gradually into trees.

Ten million seedlings are expected to be planted nationwide in the 2023 Green Ghana planting exercise as part of efforts to protect the environment.

The 2023 event is on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health.”

In 2021, the Initiative exceeded the target of five million seedlings to seven million, while in 2022, they had 20 million as the target but it was exceeded to 27 million.

Mr Jinapor said the presence of the Diplomatic Corps each year at the planting centres showed they were true friends of Ghanaians.

He said the Initiative was launched to inculcate in the citizens the spirit of preserving the environment and also inculcating the habit of tree planting in them.

The Minister said Ghana had been a contributor to the global efforts in halting the effects of climate change.

Mr John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, said the Commission plans in this year’s exercise to give citizens the opportunity to visit their previous seedlings planted and nurture them.

He said 80 per cent of the seedlings planted in 2021 were doing well and that of 2022 70 per

cent had survived.

He said six million of the seedlings this year would be planted in degraded forests to enhance improvement, while four million would be planted in open spaces like churches and schools.

Mr Maher Kheir, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, said “we gather as a united force, driven by our shared commitment to protect our invaluable forests which indeed are the lifeline of our planet.”

He said it was only through the collective efforts that “we can ensure a healthier future for us and generations to come.”

He commended President Akufo-Addo for the priceless initiative which reflected a futuristic vision for a Green Ghana and aimed at protecting Ghana’s rich landscape and vegetation.

He said the forests were not mere clusters of trees; they were vast ecosystems that nurture and sustain all life forms.

“They are the lungs of our planet, providing us with clean air to breathe, filtering pollutants, and reducing the impact of climate change,” he added.

He said the continent was faced with the stark reality that the forests were under threat with deforestation, illegal logging, and bad agricultural practice destroying the forest cover at an alarming rate.

“As forests diminish, the air we breathe becomes contaminated leading to respiratory ailments,”

he said.

The Dean said “we cannot afford to ignore the link between our forests and our health.”

He said there was the need to take immediate action to reverse the tide of deforestation and protect our natural heritage.

“We must embrace sustainable practices, promote reforestation and prioritize restoration programmes,” he added

He said it was not a choice but an obligation the citizens owe to ourselves and future generations.

Mr Kheir, who is also the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, urged all to pledge to plant trees,

protect their existing forests, and educate others about the importance of this noble cause.

“Each one of us has a role to play in creating a greener and healthier Ghana,” he added.

He also urged policymakers to enact and enforce laws that support effective land use, encourage responsible forest management, and empower local communities to be stewards of their forests.

Mr Kheir appealed to individuals to become ambassadors of change, to plant trees in their communities, and to raise awareness about the critical role forests play in our lives.

GNA

