“Be agents of attitudinal change” – West Akim NCCE tells students 

Accra, June 5, GNA – The West Akim Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged students of first-cycle schools to be agents of attitudinal change.

Mr Daniel Chartey, the Municipal Director, said this during the annual constitutional week celebration of the Commission on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy, Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Youth”.

The Municipal Office of the Commission between May 26 and June 2, 2023, engaged 32 basic schools in constitutional matters.

The engagement was to inculcate the spirit of good citizenship in the students.

Mr Chartey urged the students to protect the environment by campaigning against indiscriminate felling of trees, sand winning, pollution of water bodies through illegal mining, and improper disposal of refuse.

He encouraged them to engage their peers and parents on good citizenship and the need to think about Ghana first in all their endeavours.

The beneficiary schools included Asamankese Salvation Army, Presby ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’JHS, Methodist B primary and JHS, Freeman B JHS, Anum MA B JHS, Anum MA C JHS, Dutch Preparatory JHS, and Asamankese.

Mr Chartey spoke about Ghana’s constitutional history and urged the students to uphold the tenets of the constitution to grow the country’s democracy for rapid socio-economic development.

Some teachers, on behalf of the schools, expressed appreciation for the sensitisation and appealed to the Commission to visit them regularly with messages on civic responsibilities to prepare the youth for the future.

GNA

