Asokore-Mampong Zongo communities’ benefit from maths, science education project

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, June 23, GNA – Basic school children in Zongo communities within the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region are being supported to develop the interest in mathematics and science education.

The education programme falls under an initiative dubbed, “Professor Lukeman’s Memorial Science and Mathematics Project.”

The project, which seeks to enhance career development of children, and improve the learning and examination outcomes in the two academic disciplines, is being sponsored by STAR-Ghana Foundation under its ‘Giving for Change’ module.

Sheikh Mohammed Bun Bida, an Official of the Muslim Family Counselling Services (MFCS), the lead implementer of the project, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, that the idea was to significantly boost growth of the human resource base in the Zongo communities.

“More importantly, the initiative will focus much on advocating for girls to improve their interest in continuous education rather than considering early marriage,” he said.

The Coalition of Muslim Institutions (COMI) is one of the key implementers of the five-year project.

Sheikh Bun Bida said that it was being implemented in honour of the late Professor Lukeman, a Mathematics Professor, who once lectured at the New York University, USA.

The late academician was an ardent advocate of the promotion of secular education in the Zongo communities, contributing significantly to mentor the people to appreciate its values and importance for the benefit of the society.

On the activities under the project, Sheikh Bun Bida said it would see to the acquisition of mobile mathematics and science laboratories for practical lessons for the beneficiaries.

Additionally, it will ensure accessibility of learning materials for the two subjects and equip basic schools with mobile lab desks and equipment, including the Wataniya Islamic School, Kumasi Central Mosque School and Asem Islamic School.

Mr. Edward Azumah Adam, Field Officer for COMI, said through the benevolence of some members of the Muslim community, the Coalition had been able to buy 60 textbooks (maths and science) for basic schools at Asawase.

