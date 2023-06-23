Ghana Cycling Federation launches Registration code for PruRide Accra

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 23, GNA – The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in partnership with Prudential Life Insurance has launched a special registration code for the fourth edition of the PruRide Accra Cycling Competition, slated for September 10, 2023, at the Independence Square, Accra.

The code *380*001#, is to facilitate registration of cyclists for the competition, which ends on August 31, 2023.

Dr. Hazel Berrard Amuah, Chief Executive Officer Prudential Life Insurance said PruRide Accra has become one of the most respected and finest large-scale bicycle event in Ghana.

She said, “every year, the event gets bigger and better with new additions and expansion with Prudential Life Insurance’s interest in supporting and promoting the sport growing bigger”.

She said the fourth edition of the event has been factored into the 175th anniversary celebration of Prudential Life Insurance.

According to Dr. Hazel “this year’s races would be for Men, Amateur of 17.5 KM, Elite for 100.75KM and1.75KM for children”.

She added that, “for the first time PruRide would award top three female riders in each of the riding categories of Elite and Amateur to encourage more female participation in cycling”.

Dr. Amuah announced that a cash prize of GHC 15,000 would go to the winner of the Professional men riders, whilst the second place would pocket GHC 8,000, with the third place taking home GHC 5,000.

She said from fourth to the tenth positions would take GHC 1,000 each, with the oldest male taking GHC 1,500 and the youngest male also taking GHC1,500.

In the female categories the first place would be receive GHC 8,000, second place GHC 5,000, third place GHC 3,000 and from fourth to tenth position, cyclists would get GHC700 each, the oldest female would get GHC 1,000 and youngest female- GHC 1,000.

She said there would also be consolation prizes for other outstanding participants in addition to PruRide Medallion for all participants, as well as certificates and trophies.

Mr. Mohammed Shaban General Secretary (GCF) expressed his profound gratitude to partners for the initiative and pledged to maintain the relationship.

He said the event started in 2019 keeps on growing and this year’s competition they would be expecting a lot of countries participating.

Other sponsors of the event are the Multimedia Group, Special Mineral Water, Reggie’s Juice Bar, and Sonotech Medical & Diagnostic Centre.

GNA

