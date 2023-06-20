Anlo MP cuts sod for classroom block at Bomigo

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Bomigo (VR), Jun 20, GNA – Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Anlo, has cut sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block with an office and a store at Bomigo E.P. Basic School.

The facility which would support the infrastructural need of the school upon completion would receive 70 percent funding from Adanu, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) interested in education in rural Ghana while the MP takes care of the remaining percentage with the community providing labour.

Speaking during the sod cutting ceremony, Mr Benjamin Worlanyo Awuku, head teacher, Bomigo E.P. Basic School expressed gratitude to the MP, Adanu and partners and everyone with whose support the project was seeing the light for it to be completed and handed over for usage.

He said the school still had lots of challenges including inadequate classrooms to accommodate learners and dilapidated classrooms which he described as see-through buildings with roofs leaking badly during downpours.

Mr Seth Amusah, a volunteer teacher in the school said since the area is a remote one and accessible only through crossing a body of waters by boat, support was required from government, NGOs and individuals to among others help attract and retain teachers into the community.

“We need help by way of headmaster’s bungalow and staff accommodation. Female teachers especially refuse postings to the school because they fear crossing the water by boat every day to and from the community. They fear for their lives as there are no life jackets, there are just two currently, but not in good condition.”

Jennifer Agbonu, a basic 7 pupil in the school, spoke about some other challenges in the community that needed attention to improve education delivery.

“As pupils we have difficulty learning because our community doesn’t have electricity. We don’t have a library and other learning materials. Also, girls get pregnant due to lack of parental care and financial constraints. So, we are appealing to other NGOs and the government to come to our aid.

Mr Sefe in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the challenges of the people were real and said he would do his best to support the education needs of the community which he said was crucial.

He called on community members to develop the right attitude and support, to facilitate early completion of the project for the benefit of all.

GNA

