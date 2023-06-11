Anaji Salem Presbyterian Church builds cathedral for Western presbytery 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), June 11, GNA – Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has dedicated the ultramodern Anaji Salem Presbyterian Church.

The Church project, which started some 12 years ago, would also serve as the cathedral for the Western Presbytery due to its magnificent nature and capacity.

Right Rev. Professor Mante dedicating the church praised the Architect for the compelling design and working hard to achieve all the deliverables of the Project.

He reminded believers of the need to make the House of God not only a gathering point, but a place for guarding and teaching the younger generation about who God is, molding characters for society, perfection of the people of God, righteous dealing and fulfilling the great commission of increasing the numbers of the current believers.

Right Rev. Mante encouraged the believers to keep up the excellent work in the ministry as they extol the Christ in them to the world beyond the four corners of the church.

Rev. Dr. Joseph Apea Assamoah, Chairperson, Western Presbytery, Presbyterian church of Ghana earlier presented the keys to the Moderator for the dedication rites.

Reverend Dr. Asamoah, said “The chapel serves as a physical representation of your role in working with God to accomplish his mission in the world…

Don’t neglect to meet, encourage each other, and stay united as a big family.

The Chairperson of the Western Presbytery encouraged them to also aspire to work diligently to make the new chapel serve as a real place of worship, fellowship, and encouragement for all who entered it.

Reverend Ebenezer Agyei-Misah, the Minister In-Charge of the Salem Congregants celebrated God for making the project happened in time.

He was full of praise to the pioneers of the Salem Congregation for the vision to spread the gospel in the Anaji Community and its environs.

The Anaji Presbyterian church started in October 1982 when two members from the Effia-kuma Church who were natives of Anaji conceived the idea of starting a branch due to the transportation challenges at that time.

The idea mooted a meeting among some members on second October 1982 which saw the birth of the first evening service on 10 October at 6:30 pm in the residence of E. F. Opoku with E.M. Adu preaching the word.

As the congregation began to grow, there was the need to acquire a bigger space and a more accessible place to all.

The initial land was bought at a cost of 4000 cedis in 1983.

